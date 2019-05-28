A prototype for a redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA has been spotted for the first time. The new car keeps the hatch-like design of the current model but looks to ride higher.
Ferrari has a new supercar with 986 horsepower, or 36 more than the LaFerrari. It's set to debut tomorrow but part of the design has been revealed in a teaser photo.
Acura looks set to introduce a faster, more powerful version of its NSX later this year. The car will reportedly offer 650 hp and feature a more aggressive aerodynamic package inspired by the design of NSX race cars.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots
Ferrari releases first photo of hybrid supercar set for May 29 reveal
650-horsepower Acura NSX Type R headed for 2019 Tokyo Motor Show?
The Car Connection's Most Researched Cars of 2019
BMW recreates the long-lost Garmisch concept for 2019 Villa d’Este
First all-electric airline could soar with converted old seaplanes
BMW reveals redesigned 2019 1-Series
Lyft adds 911 call button, other app features in new rider-safety push
Ball in Renault's court after Fiat Chrysler proposes merger
Byton readies for China production of $45K US-bound electric SUV