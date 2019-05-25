Porsche has introduced the 2020 Cayenne Coupe as the latest challenger in the growing field of low-slung crossover SUVs. After taking one for a spin this week, it's clear the vehicle defines a high-end performance crossover SUV better than pretty much anything else on the market.

2020 Toyota Supra with TRD parts

Toyota presented its first showcase of the accessories its TRD performance division has planned for the reborn 2020 Supra. It included a range of carbon fiber goodies and some pretty cool forged alloy wheels.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover's Discovery Sport received a mid-cycle update for 2020. However, this isn't your typical facelift-style update as there were substantial updates to the small SUV's underpinnings, including electrification.

2020 Karma Revero GT

Karma is focused on extended-range electric cars at present but readying a battery-electric platform for 2021, the company revealed at this week's North American launch of the updated 2020 Revero GT. It will be a modular design that will spawn multiple models, the company revealed.

2020 BMW X7 M50i

BMW unveiled new X5 and X7 M50i performance SUVs packing a new 523-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-8 engines. The V-8 will also be added to the M550i sedan.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Chevrolet also added a new V-8 option to more models in its 2020 Silverado lineup. One of them is the Custom Trail Boss, which thanks to the V-8 offers up 420 horsepower of grunt.

Honda Civic Type oveRland by RHEL (Ralph Hosier Engineering)

Honda's Civic Type R is one of the fastest front-wheel-drive cars around a racetrack, but a version built by Ralph Hosier Engineering of the United Kingdom will beat almost anything off the track as well. Among the modifications is a 4.0-inch lift kit.

2020 BMW M8 Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We spied the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible testing. Look for the M8 soft-top to mirror the M8 coupe's performance credentials, and offer an alternative to other high-powered grand touring drop-tops like the Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet.