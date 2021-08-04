Pininfarina's Battista is nearing the end of its long journey toward production. The electric hypercar was first shown as a prototype at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and at the 2021 Monterey Car Week on this month, we'll get to see a production-ready example.

The car will feature a body in exposed carbon fiber, an interior with blue accents, and wheels finished in black gloss. And for signed buyers in attendance, its presence will be the first chance for them to hear the crafted sounds of the Battista from the outside and inside the cabin.

The production-ready example will be joined in Monterey by the previously revealed Battista Anniversario, of which just five examples are destined to be built. The special edition was revealed in prototype form last year to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of Pininfarina as a design company. Pininfarina will also have many of the cars it has designed over the years on its stand.

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario

Pininfarina will build 150 examples of the Battista all up, and there are still build slots available for anyone who can afford the $2.2 million sticker price. Currently in North America, there are dealerships in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Deliveries are expected to start later in 2021.

The Battista features an 1,877-hp powertrain from Rimac, which is using a similar setup for its rival Nevera electric hypercar. It comprises four electric motors and a 120-kilowatt-hour, T-shaped battery to deliver 1,696 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 mph time in less than 2.0 seconds. With a motor for each wheel, pinpoint torque vectoring will be possible. The suspension consists of double wishbones front and rear, with conventional dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars, and there are five drive modes to adjust aspects like comfort, sportiness, and range.

Monterey Car Week runs August 6-15 in Monterey, California. For our full coverage, head to our dedicated hub.