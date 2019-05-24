Audi is preparing a sleeker, more coupe-like version of its Q3 compact crossover SUV, which was just redesigned for 2019.

Previously thought to be called a Q4, the coupe-like Q3 will be the first Audi SUV to feature the Sportback name, which so far has appeared exclusively on the automaker's hatchbacks. Q4 will instead be reserved for an electric SUV previewed in concept form at March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

Prototypes for the Q3 Sportback have been spotted for more than a year and during Audi's annual general meeting on Thursday in Neckarsulm, Germany, new CEO Bram Schot confirmed the reveal for July. He also said Audi will eventually launch Sportback versions of almost every model in its lineup.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

While some of these will reach the United States, the upcoming Q3 Sportback won't. An Audi spokesman confirmed to Motor Authority on Friday that the Q3 Sportback will be a no-show here, without giving a reason.

That's a shame because the vehicle would have provided some decent competition for the BMW X2, Jaguar E-Pace, Lexus UX and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It's especially painful knowing the Audi Sport division is cooking up an RS version.

The redesigned Q3 will also spawn an RS version and hopefully we'll see it in local showrooms. At launch, though, the redesigned Q3 will be offered exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It reaches showrooms later this year priced from $35,695.