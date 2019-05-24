It's official. The Audi TT is on its way out, to be replaced by a performance-oriented electric car positioned at a similar price point. According to the rumor mill, the replacement could be in the form of a fastback sedan targeting the Mercedes-Benz CLA and upcoming BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe.

A collection of impressive cars owned by the late Steven Juliano went under the hammer at Mecum's 2019 Indianapolis auction. Among them were four highly original Shelby Cobras including a 427 S/C Roadster.

Honda's Civic Type R is one of the fastest front-wheel-drive cars around a racetrack, but a version built by Ralph Hosier Engineering will beat almost anything off the track as well. Among the modifications is a 4.0-inch lift kit.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

