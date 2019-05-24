The Honda Civic Type R is usually the type of car you'd see slammed and sitting on low-profile rubber. However, Ralph Hosier Engineering (RHEL) has taken a very different approach with its build based on the latest generation of the hot hatch.

The British firm is an expert at building unusual cars, normally for television and film industry, and with its Civic Type R the company was keen to demonstrate what it can do with a car normally designed for the road. The result is this Civic Type OveRland.

Taking inspiration from cars design for Rally Raid and Overland events, the team at RHEL started by adding 4.0 inches of lift to the hot hatch. They then added a wide-body kit and mud-plugging tires to complete the look. The latter are 255/55-size BF Goodrich tires wrapped around rally-derived, lightweight wheels measuring 18 inches in diameter.

Honda Civic Type oveRland by RHEL (Ralph Hosier Engineering)

No changes were made to the drivetrain, which remains a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with a peak output of 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and spins the front wheels.

Crucially, RHEL has maintained the functionality of the Civic Type R's dual-axis strut front suspension, which is designed to reduce torque steer. Some modifications to the rear suspension were required, however, including bespoke trailing arm mounting and modified transverse links.

RHEL hasn't provided all the details as the project isn't complete. The company estimates that another month should do it, at which point it will start accepting orders from customers looking to own a Civic Type R rally monster.