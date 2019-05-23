Although the A8 is Audi's range-topping sedan today, there's an even more luxurious version on the way. The German luxury brand confirmed Thursday a new "especially luxurious and prestigious derivative."

That's corporate speak for something really fancy coming to the A8 family. Although the company confirmed the car, it didn't provide any other information about what we should expect from a more premium A8. However, it's not the first time we've heard about such a model coming to life.

A report from last September claimed Audi is busy readying the rebirth of the Horch brand. The Horch badge's revival could one day rival Mercedes-Maybach, which also operates as a sub-brand for Mercedes-Benz's most luxurious vehicles. Should Horch make a comeback, the A8 seems like an obvious choice. Today, Mercedes-Maybach sells an S-Class based sedan. It will soon add a GLS-based SUV. Horch may follow a similar strategy.

A potential A8 Horch would likely include some specific badges, far more premium interior materials, and top-of-the-line powertrains. Likely, the engine would be a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 from Bentley.

The rumor claimed Audi would introduce the badge in the next two to three years. The brand didn't provide any sort of timeline for the ultra-luxurious A8 in Thursday's confirmation, though.

We'll also see an A8 plug-in hybrid as a separate new addition to the A8 line. Audi previously confirmed the A6 and A7 will also receive plug-in hybrid powertrains in the near future. Total, the brand plans to spend $15.6 billion on electrification, digitalization, and self-driving technology through 2023.