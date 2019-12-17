Bit disappointed by the somewhat down on power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac is launching for 2020? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing proper fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V.

Prototypes for new CT4-V and CT5-V “plus” models were teased in June at IndyCar's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and now we have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype for the CT4-V plus model. We've also spied the CT5-V plus model in the wild.

2021 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

Cadillac spokesman Michael Albano told Motor Authority at the reveal of the regular CT4-V and CT5-V last May that details on the more extreme plus models would be coming soon. Rumor has it that the cars will use the Blackwing designation that Cadillac has applied to its brand-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

Expect the CT4-V plus to be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with more than 400 hp while the CT5-V plus will almost certainly use the aforementioned 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 with 500-plus hp. A 10-speed automatic will likely be standard on both and possibly all-wheel drive, too.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V

In comparison, the regular CT4-V features a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 325 hp and the regular CT5-V a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 good for 360 hp. These models also come with a 10-speed automatic and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

The new two-tier strategy for Cadillac's V-series is more than just a rebranding of the previous V-Sport and V models, as the automaker appears to be sharing the aggressive looks across both tiers, and likely some technology too.

2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

However, judging by our latest spy shots and previous teasers, the plus versions will benefit from slightly more aggressive aero and upgraded wheels, tires and brakes. No doubt the suspension will also be enhanced to reflect the track-focused nature of the cars.

Look for the CT4-V and CT5-V plus models, whatever they're called, to debut early next year. We should see them arrive as 2021 models.