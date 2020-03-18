The next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been spotted, in its coupe body style. Other body styles will include a convertible and liftback sedan, the latter coming exclusively with battery-electric power.

Icon Engineering has revealed the production-ready version of its Porsche 917 replica. The car looks absolutely stunning and seems like a steal at $241,200.

Porsche updated its Macan range for 2019 and we recently tested the latest version of the Macan S. This is a vehicle that thrills with performance but trades off some utility.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

