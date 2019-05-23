Chevrolet has added a V-8 option to more models in its 2020 Silverado lineup. One of them is the Custom Trail Boss, which thanks to the V-8 offers up 420 horsepower of grunt.

Mercedes-Benz's latest GLE has also received a V-8 option. In this case, the engine is paired with a mild-hybrid system designed to boost power during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting.

The next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been spotted, in its convertible body style. Other body styles will include the coupe, Gran Coupe liftback sedan, and a new i4 electric sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado brings V-8 power to the people

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE580 arrives with mild-hybrid V-8 power

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible spy shots and video

The Car Connection's Best Performing Cars of 2019

Free from Daimler CEO role, Dieter Zetsche no longer hides passion for BMW i8

Rivian builds R1T Overland as cookout camping special

2020 Alpine A110 Sport spy shots

2019 VW GTI earns Top Safety Pick award

Jaguar F-Type to receive electrification, digital dash

Hawaii responds to global warming threat against Waikiki beach