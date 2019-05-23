Mercedes-Benz has added V-8 power to its newest GLE with the arrival of the 2020 GLE580.

The powertrain is a mild-hybrid setup combining a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with a beefed-up electric starter motor able to aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting. The same setup features in the redesigned 2020 GLS, also in 580 guise.

The powertrain delivers 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, and during high loads receives a boost from the electric motor of 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system complete the drivetrain.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS, 2019 New York International Auto Show

The mild-hybrid technology helps reduce fuel consumption compared to a standalone V-8, though EPA-rated fuel economy won't be revealed until closer to the market launch in late 2019.

The GLE580 is priced from ‭$77,795‬, including destination, and benefits from a long list of standard extras. The list includes air suspension with adjustable dampers, leather trim, an AMG sport package, dual 12.3-inch displays, natural-speak voice activation, augmented reality video for the navigation, and third-row seats.

The GLE580 helps fill the gap between the GLE53, another mild-hybrid model, and a redesigned GLE63 that's on the way. The latter should come with a twin-turbo V-8 delivering over 600 hp.