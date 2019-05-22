The V-8 still holds court among truck buyers. That's why the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado will offer its range-topping V-8 in more trims, including the Custom Trail Boss, the truckmaker announced Wednesday.

That's significant since the Custom Trail Boss is one of the more inexpensive Silverado variants within the truck's lineup, though it includes plenty of off-road gear. With the 420 horsepower V-8 engine, buyers will find a $43,865 price tag, before destination. Like other Custom Trail Boss configurations, each comes with a factory 2-inch lift kit, Z71 off-road package, skid plates, Rancho off-road shocks, and Goodyear off-road tires.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Additionally, buyers can now opt for the 6.2-liter V-8 engine on the LT Trail Boss and RST trims. Previously, the 5.3-liter V-8 was the range-topping engine for both trims. Those looking into the RST will need to select a 4x4 pickup, however. With the 6.2-liter V-8, the Silverado RST is capable of towing up to 13,400 pounds. A performance upgrade for the 6.2-liter V-8 can boost output to 435 hp and 469 lb-ft.

Other powertrain changes include the 10-speed automatic transmission's pairing to the mid-range 5.3-liter V-8 engine in LT Trail Boss trim. Buyers will finally be able to order a Silverado with the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel engine for the 2020 model year, too.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Chevrolet has also followed GMC's path when it comes to updates for the 2020 model year. Like the latest Sierra 1500, the Silverado 1500 gains optional adaptive cruise control. Buyers will find the helpful highway cruising assist on the LT, LTZ, and High Country trims. Elsewhere, basic cruise control will have to do. Those who often tow will also find the trailering package includes 15 unique camera views. With an accessory trailer-mounted camera, Silverado owners can also unlock the transparent trailer feature. The function can virtually "see" through the trailer and directly behind the truck.

The 2020 Silverado will arrive at dealers later this year.