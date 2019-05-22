It appears the 2020 Toyota Supra isn't making the 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque the brand claims. Dyno results don't lie, and in this case, the sports car might be making closer to 400 hp at the crank.

Car and Driver strapped the 2020 Supra to a dynamometer after noting the car's punchy acceleration. While 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque aren't anything to sneeze at from a small sports car, the Supra seemed to outperform its advertised numbers. With the Supra strapped onto the dyno, the results showed the sports car made 339 hp and 427 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. Modern drivetrains are pretty good with keeping power losses to a minimum, but those figures are already more than what Toyota said the car makes at the crank.

If the Supra produces 339 hp at the wheels, and we take into account a 10 percent drivetrain loss, there's likely an extra 34 hp hiding inside the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6. That would put the sports car at 369 hp if we use the low average for drivetrain loss. Up to 15 percent loss can occur, however, which would leave about another 51 hp on the table, considering the 339 hp figure at the wheels.

Toyota officially says the Supra will sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, but C/D found it went even quicker and took only 3.8 seconds. Again, that's an impressive time for a sports car with only 335 hp, which furthers evidence for extra power lurking within the turbocharged inline-6.

Perhaps the "secret" extra power will help buyers swallow the $49,990 base price for the 2020 Supra. Nevertheless, the Supra continues to look like a bargain compared to its BMW Z4 cousin every day.