After six tumultuous months, Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving has a new owner—and the new owner will continue a partnership with Dodge.

The performance driving school said this week it will continue to operate as the official performance driving school for Dodge and SRT. Dodge has partnered with Bondurant driving school since 2015 and provides a fleet of nearly 100 cars for the organization. Models include the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat, Dodge Challenger Demon, and even a Viper ACR. There are also a handful of Fiat 124 Spiders.

New Dodge performance vehicle owners can register for classes with qualifying purchases.

Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving

In October, the driving school filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy only to close its doors a month later. Weeks later, the driving school reopened as it courted new buyers. Bondurant driving school found its buyer in Stig Investments—a nod to "Top Gear's" mysteriously tame racing driver.

Three businessmen headed the purchase, which officially was finalized Monday, and they plan to inject $3 million for improvements to facilities in the next four months. Crucially, each of the three men said they're car nuts and look forward to running the operations. The driving school will add staff as it prepares to welcome back hundreds of students itching to become better drivers. Part of the changes will include weekend courses, something the school never offered in the past.

For new qualifying new Dodge owners, they can finally cash in on the one-day of track experiences that came with their new-car purchase.