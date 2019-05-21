The new GMC Sierra 1500 didn't take long to add to its impressive list of available options. Just one year after an overhaul for 2019, the 2020 GMC Sierra will offer more tech and options than last year.

Finally, the new Sierra will be offered with adaptive cruise control—a function sorely missing from a premium truck. The brand will make the technology optional on the SLT, AT4, and Denali trims.

GMC ProGrade trailering system with transparent trailer view

Those who often tow may appreciate the newly available ProGrade trailering system, which provides 15 camera views to make towing easier. The system's party trick is a transparent trailer view with an accessory trailer-mounted camera to see behind the truck. The feature should make it simpler to maneuver large trailers in parking lots and merge with traffic. The ProGrade system also connects to a smartphone and in-vehicle app to set trailer profiles, remember settings, and control certain trailer functions if equipped.

The 2020 model year also ushers in a few powertrain changes.

Buyers now can choose a 10-speed automatic transmission with the 5.3-liter V-8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management. For Sierra Denali and AT4 buyers, the powertrain combo is now standard. Otherwise, it's optional for every other Sierra trim from SLE and up. Those who choose the 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel engine also will find the 10-speed automatic transmission. The 2020 model year is the first full model year for the diesel powertrain, and GMC has also made the engine available with the CarbonPro edition.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 CarbonPro Edition

The Sierra CarbonPro edition, offered with both the AT4 and Denali trims, ushers in the brand's carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic bed. The bed requires no spray-in bedliner and boasts a slightly higher payload capacity.

Those looking for a less expensive way to buy a light-duty diesel Sierra will find the 3.0-liter inline-6 Duramax as an option for the SLE and Elevation trims. Additionally, GMC will now sell the Sierra Elevation in a crew cab configuration.