Porsche has introduced the 2020 Cayenne Coupe as the latest challenger in the growing field of low-slung crossover SUVs. After taking one for a spin, it's clear the vehicle defines a high-end performance crossover SUV better than pretty much anything else on the market.

After years of promises, Audi is finally ready to roll out plug-in hybrid versions of its core models globally. The first of the new generation is the Q5 55 TFSI e, which we'll likely see for the 2020 model year. Others will include A6-, and A7- and A8-based models.

BMW's M550i is about to get a big boost in power thanks to a new V-8 engine. While displacement doesn't change, the new engine boasts a redesigned crankcase plus larger turbochargers positioned between the cylinder banks. We should see it first in the 2020 M550i.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

