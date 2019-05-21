Honda on Tuesday started accepting reservations for its funky electric hatch known as the E.

Unfortunately, Honda is limiting the vehicle to the European market, where deliveries are due to start in the spring of 2020.

The reservation process is open in Germany, France, Norway and the United Kingdom and requires potential buyers pay a refundable $1,000 deposit and choose from one of five available colors: black, blue, gray, white and yellow. The Honda E's price tag will be revealed closer to the market launch.

2020 Honda E prototype

Honda said it has already received more than 25,000 expressions of interest since rolling out a prototype at March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The prototype is said to be more than 90 percent representative of the production model set to be unveiled later in 2019.

The Honda E has been developed around a dedicated EV platform that allows for a relatively long wheelbase and wide track, which should result in significantly more interior space than internal-combustion models of the same size.

Honda hasn't said much about the mechanicals but we know a single motor will power the rear wheels, and with a full charge the range should be about 124 miles. Honda said an 80-percent charge in as little as 30 minutes will be possible.