Rivian has been busy in the past few months, inking a partnership with Ford and preparing for vehicle production. However, the startup electric vehicle company took the time to invade the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, this past weekend with a neat off-road pickup concept.

The Rivian R1T Overland concept packs all the traditional features found in the electric truck and adds a kitchen. For those out on the trail, it makes food prep and cooking that much easier. The electric camp stove runs on the pickup's battery pack, which allows for zero-emissions cooking on the trail. When it's time to whip up a meal, the stove/kitchen slides out from behind the cab, an area that Rivian calls the gear tunnel. The gear tunnel is part of the R1T's standard design and is meant for use to hold all kinds of gear.

Rivian R1T Overlanding concept

The stove appears to have two electric burners, while the fold-out kitchen includes space for meal prep and a heating element for coffee or other hot beverages. There's also drawer space for pots, pans, utensils, bowls, and more. Best of all, the design absolutely fits with the R1T's style—somewhat of a futuristic and butch look that isn't too intimidating.

Although Rivian didn't mention it, we also see a tent constructed atop the pickup bed.

Rivian R1T Overlanding concept

The R1T pickup is the first vehicle Rivian plans for production next year. With a 180-kwh battery, the pickup should provide 400 miles of range, 750 horsepower, and 820 pound-feet of torque. A smaller 135-kwh battery should deliver enough charge for 300 miles, and one year after production begins, the company plans to launch a 105-kwh battery. The smallest battery will be good for 230 miles and 402 hp, the company said last year at the electric truck's reveal.

Prices for the pickup will start at $69,000 before any federal, state, or local tax credits and incentives. Pre-orders are open now, and the company hopes to start production next year in Illinois at a former Mitsubishi plant. If all goes according to plan, the R1S electric SUV will follow. We certainly hope the kitchen is part of an upfitter plan, too.