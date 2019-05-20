Following its world debut in April at Auto Shanghai 2019, the 2020 Kamra Revero GT has now been presented on local soil.

The updated extended-range electric sedan was presented on Thursday at Karma's plant in Moreno Valley, California, where Karma also announced the establishment of a new customer experience center to be located within the plant site.

Artist's impression of Karma Customer Experience Center

The experience center will be a place where new customers and potential ones can learn about Karma's products and configure their ideal setups. They'll also be able to take delivery at the site.

The center is expected to be ready by the time the 2020 Revero GT starts production later this year and will feature a test track where customers will be able to take a test drive.

2020 Karma Revero GT

The Revero GT has been restyled and features a more refined, more powerful powertrain than the previous Revero, which represented only a mild update over the original Fisker Karma on which the Revero and new Revero GT are based. The Revero GT's powertrain is good for 536 horsepower and a 28-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery means 61 miles of pure electric range. Once charge dips, a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 kicks in to start charging.

Eventually, Karma will switch to fully electric power. The automaker also on Thursday announced a battery-electric platform that will be ready in 2021. The platform will spawn multiple models but Karma is yet to reveal further details.

Karma SC1 Vision Concept - 2019 Shanghai auto show

Karma recently presented an electric sports car concept. Unveiled alongside the Revero GT at last month's Shanghai auto show, Karma's SC1 Vision Concept was described by the company as a vision of its long-term future.

Before the arrival of any battery-electric model, Karma is expected to launch a second extended-range electric car. It was also previewed last month in Shanghai, with the stunning Pininfarina GT coupe concept. The production version will likely use a version of the powertrain in the Revero GT.