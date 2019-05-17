When the eighth-generation 2020 Volkswagen Golf goes on sale, the German brand plans to electrify the staple model in its lineup. On Thursday, VW announced the next Golf will introduce 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

It will be the first time for 48-volt technology in the Golf, though not the first electrified Golf. That honor goes to the electric eGolf, which arrived for 2015. Specifically meant for Europe, the hatchback will couple the mild-hybrid system with either the 1.0-liter inline-3 or the 1.5-liter inline-4 for improved fuel efficiency. VW does not currently offer either of these engines in the States. Instead, the current model features a 1.4-liter turbo-4. It's likely neither will come to the U.S. for the next-generation car, either.

2020 VW Golf 48-volt mild-hybrid system

We may not even see the 2020 Golf at all after rumors swirled VW will drop the model from the U.S. lineup. However, the hotter Golf GTI and R variants will stick around, should the rumor prove true.

We digress. VW said it expects the mild-hybrid system, which uses a belt-driven starter generator, will save about one-tenth of a gallon of gasoline for every 62 miles driven. Those are puny numbers, but they do add up. Meanwhile, the 48-volt system provides a few other benefits. It can boost torque, and when a driver takes their foot off the accelerator, the car continues to drive, or "sail," without consuming more fuel. VW also promised the stop-start system is absolutely seamless, thanks to the quick response of the 48-volt electrical architecture and the belt-driven starter.

2020 VW Golf 48-volt mild-hybrid system

Other powertrain details for the next Golf aren't clear yet, but we do know the car is getting an all-digital makeover inside. Screens will replace analog gauges, likely as standard.

However, we'll have to wait and see if VW will grace Americans with the next-generation hatchback at all. If the brand does, we likely won't experience the 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, at least not with the engines mentioned above.