German authorities successfully located a stolen Ferrari 288 GTO after a man posed as the car's buyer then stole it.

On Monday, the suspected thief showed up posing as a potential buyer for the car in the German city of Duesseldorf. After the seller agreed to let him drive the car, the two exited the car to swap seats. However, when the thief got in the driver's seat, he sped off and left the seller on the side of the road.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO - Image via Mecum Auctions

Not only is the Ferrari 288 GTO a prized car from the Italian marque, but this particular car is even more special, DW reported Thursday. Eddie Irvine, a former Formula One driver, had owned the car. Irvine became most notable in his 1999 F1 season when he challenged McLaren driver Mika Häkkinen for the World Championship and finished second overall, just two points behind Häkkinen. Irvine scored 26 podium finishes and four race wini between 1993 and 2002.

With the Irvine connection, the 288 GTO is estimated to be worth $2.2 million.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO - Image via Mecum Auctions

Although police found the car, the suspect is reportedly still on the run. There's also no word on what condition the car was in when it was discovered, but, hopefully, it's not damaged or abused. According to the report, the suspect has vanished without a trace, despite a photo of the individual that has been circulated.

We're sure the rightful owner of the 288 GTO is simply glad the car is coming back home.