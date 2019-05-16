So, you’re here for the overlanding. We get you.

Nature’s beauty, its quiet, and cans of Dinty Moore heated over an open fire—all good. Perhaps isolation, fewer showers, and digging latrines also are your thing—we don’t judge.

The 2019 Nissan Frontier that was unveiled Wednesday does it all, but perhaps for less than we expect. Custom-built overlanding rigs easily reach into six figures, the so-called Destination Frontier does it for about $44,000.

The one-off rig starts with a 2019 Frontier SV that costs $31,505*, including destination, and adds a 3-inch lift ($1,902), and Nitto Trail Grappler tires mounted on American Racing ATX 16-inch wheels ($572 and $696, respectively).

The tough stuff? A HeftyWorks tube front bumper ($980), a full skid plate package ($718), and rock sliders ($775) are bolted in to bash everything in sight. A Warn Zeon 10-S winch ($1,279), a fairlead ($280), and a hook ($42) grapple with terra firma when the going gets apocalyptic. A Leitner bed rack ($1,458) and Cascadia Mt. Shasta tent ($1,695) hold you and your gear. A Dometic fridge and freezer ($1,229) keeps beverages and food cool—provided you don’t already source your own nutrition, and if you do, a Rhino rack ($264) will carry your field-dressed dinner.

If you don’t already see what we’re getting at, the Baja Designs LP6 Pro lights ($427) will illuminate it better: this Frontier kicks ass.

All-in, the Destination Frontier clocks just over $43,822, at retail rates. (Filtering and reusing your own bodily fluids in the middle of the desert, a la Bear Grylls? That’s priceless, however.)

Less than $44,000 is a steal compared to what others charge for overlanding champions that go everywhere the bulky Nissan Frontier concept will too.

We don’t expect Nissan to do much more with Destination Frontier—it’s a special concept built for the Overland Expo West held May 17-19 in Flagstaff, Arizona, and probably will never see production.

But real overlanders already know that we should never see these trucks at all; they’re at home in the middle of nowhere.

*Buyer’s tip: You and the people you love should never pay retail for a 2019 Nissan Frontier.