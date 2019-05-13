An invitation to the debut of the Ferrari supercar appears to spill details on its power output. Posted to Ferrari Chat by user ppg70, the invite claims Ferrari will show a "Super Ferrari" with 986 horsepower on May 31. We expect it to be a hybrid.

The invitation appears to be real, and is written in French. Ferrari previously confirmed it would show a hybrid supercar this May. It will be the second of five new vehicles it plans to debut in 2019; the first was the F8 Tributo, which replaces the 458 Italia. The invitation doesn't give away much more information other than the 986 hp figure, which has been converted from 1000 CV, a French unit of metric horsepower.

Invitation for Ferrari supercar reveal, May 31

If the new car does pack 986 hp, it will be more powerful than the LaFerrari flagship hypercar. However, this new car won't be a limited-run model and will have a regular production cycle, Ferrari confirmed previously. It's rumored Ferrari has both V-6 and V-8 hybrid powertrains under development, though Ferrari has previously called the upcoming supercar a range-topping hybrid. That leads us to believe a V-8 engine will be the main source of power, and it will be supplemented by an as-yet unnamed type of hybrid system.

A prototype was spied testing in 2017 that showed the car running silently, which likely means the car will have a big enough battery to support a credible driving range. The LaFerrari, which was also a hybrid, stored enough energy only to propel the supercar out a parking space.

In total, Ferrari plans for 15 new cars by 2022 and 60 percent of them will be hybrids. The push to electrify its vehicles comes as stricter emissions regulations set in on the company. This is especially true as the Italian marque aims to boost its sales with an SUV model.

Stay tuned as we approach the May 31 reveal date for the new supercar.