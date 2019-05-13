Dodge's Durango police SUV concept with the heart of a Hellcat Redeye will run 11s on the dragstrip, and easily blow the doors off a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Video from Brent Whitehead on Instagram shows the Durango concept line up against the Trackhawk and blow the hopped-up Jeep out of the water. From the launch to the final stretch, the Durango keeps its lead. It's worth noting the Durango is heavier, longer, and the team was performing some soft launches for the tires' sake. Even still, the Durango walks away thanks in part to a holeshot at the tree. The concept SUV's calling card is a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine from the Challenger Hellcat Redeye, which blasts out 797 horsepower.

In a separate video from "House of Muscle," host Mike Musto spoke with two of the Durango concept's drivers on the One Lap of America who said the SUV ran an 11:53 on the dragstrip, but could easily run 11:30s. However, the driver would need to absolutely punish the tires to get there. Those interested in the Durango should skip to the 13:00 mark of the video.

The Durango concept doesn't feature many major upgrades other than the engine transplant. The SUV sits 0.6 inch lower, has a high-flow cat-back exhaust, stops thanks to a Brembo brake package (15.75-inch Brembo rotors with 6-piston calipers up front and 13.78-inch rotors with 4-piston calipers at at the rear), and sits on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. Shockingly, Dodge made no changes to the 8-speed automatic transmission or its all-wheel-drive system. That makes us believe this SUV could become a reality pretty easily.

We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, watch both videos above to see the Durango concept in action and learn more about its efforts on the One Lap of America.