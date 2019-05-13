Land Rover in May announced its 2020 updates for the Range Rover, which include a new inline-6 engine and mild-hybrid system as the base powertrain.

But the current Range Rover dates back to 2013 so a redesigned, fifth-generation version should be arriving in the not too distant future.

We now have the first details on the redesigned Range Rover, courtesy of a report published on Monday by Autocar. According to the British publication, the redesigned Range Rover will arrive in 2021 and ride on a next-generation platform dubbed MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) that debuts this year in the new Land Rover Defender.

The MLA platform has been designed to fit battery-electric powertrains and will eventually underpin most models from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. The platform will also be lighter than the aluminum-intensive D7u platform underpinning the current Range Rover.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e

A mild-hybrid powertrain will reportedly be included, likely in base guise, while a new plug-in hybrid powertrain featuring an inline-6 mated to an electric motor at the front axle and a second electric motor powering the rear axle is expected to replace the current Range Rover plug-in hybrid's single-electric motor setup. A battery-electric powertrain will also be offered and targeted at buyers in urban areas, per the Autocar report.

It seems a V-8 engine isn't part of the plan, unfortunately.

Styling of the redesigned Range Rover is expected to follow an evolutionary path, with a sleeker look established by the current Range Rover Velar likely to carry over to the Range Rover flagship. We've also heard that the redesigned Range Rover will be made more upscale to further separate it from the related Range Rover Sport and other mid-size luxury SUV contenders.

The Autocar report also makes mention of a new addition to the Range Rover family: the oft-rumored Road Rover. This road-biased model will reportedly be a pure electric model developed in tandem with a redesigned Jaguar XJ.