Land Rover is working on a redesign for its Range Rover and the latest spy shots show a prototype for the long-wheelbase variant.

The prototype can clearly be identified by its stretched wheelbase and rear door. The previous long-wheelbase Range Rover was about eight inches longer than the regular model and the same is probably true for this new generation. It should also be differentiated from the regular model by more luxurious appointments in the cabin.

Both the regular and long-wheelbase versions of the redesigned, fourth-generation Range Rover are expected on sale in late 2021 as 2022 models. A new Range Rover Sport should also be coming, likely one year after the regular Range Rover.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Long Wheelbase spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning the vehicle will be Land Rover's new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform that debuts this year in a redesigned Jaguar XJ. It was previously thought the platform would debut in the redesigned Defender but Land Rover went with an evolution of the D7 platform instead for the off-roader. The D7 platform underpins the outgoing Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, as well as the Discovery.

The MLA platform has been designed to fit battery-electric powertrains and will eventually underpin most models from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. The platform will also be lighter than the aluminum-intensive D7 platform.

As for powertrains, expect the redesigned Range Rover to feature the inline-6 engine and mild-hybrid system that was just introduced in to the current Range Rover for 2020. The setup is good for 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque in base P360 guise and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft in sportier P400 guise.

Jaguar Land Rover inline-6 engine

Above this should be a new plug-in hybrid setup featuring the inline-6 engine mated to an electric motor at the front axle and a second electric motor powering the rear axle. The current Range Rover plug-in hybrid only has a single-electric motor setup. A battery-electric powertrain will also be offered in the new Range Rover at some point.

It isn't clear if a V-8 will be offered with the redesigned Range Rover, though a deal with BMW Group could potentially make it happen. Jaguar Land Rover and BMW Group are already poised to share some engines and electric powertrains, and hopefully a V-8 is on the cards.

Production will be handled at Land Rover's plant in Solihull, United Kingdom, where the current generation is built.