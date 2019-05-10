The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was treated to an up-close look at the next-generation Land Rover Defender on Thursday, right after welcoming a baby into the world.

Jaguar-Land Rover is a presenting partner for the Invictus Games, an event that brings wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women into the spotlight in athletic competition. Ahead of the 2020 games in the Netherlands, Land Rover brought a 2021 Defender prototype to the venue of next year's competition. Prince Harry founded the games five years ago and serves as its patron to this day.

Prince Harry and 2021 Land Rover Defender

The new Land Rover Defender was onsite for good reason. Jaguar-Land Rover will open the Invictus Games next year with a driving challenge. It's unclear what kind of course or obstacles competitors will encounter, but the Defender will surely be up to the challenge. Given the timing, the event will make the competitors some of the first to drive the new off-road SUV.

Teaser for new Land Rover Defender debuting in 2019

Harry may be a prince, but Land Rover kept the vehicle wrapped in camouflage, though the company chose a specific Invictus Games wrap. The camo shows off the SUV's bulky and blocky design but underscores it won't be a retro look by any means. The finer details surrounding the SUV are unknown, but we expect gasoline, plug-in hybrid, and an electric powertrains for the Defender.

After the Defender enjoys its stint in the Netherlands, Land Rover will only have a few more months before it reveals its reborn icon to the world. We don't have a specific date yet, but it will be later this year. Then, the off-road machine will tackle the Invictus Games in May 2020.