The next-generation Ford F-150 was spied for the first time; Dodge served up a Durango SRT with Hellcat Redeye power; Toyota underscored it's serious about aftermarket modifications for its fifth-generation Supra. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2021 Ford F-150 stepped out in front of the camera this week. The 2021 model will mark the first redesign since the current pickup debuted in 2015. Expect evolution over revolution when the truck likely bows in late 2020.

The Dodge Durango SRT police concept arrived to protect, serve, and tear up the track. The SUV boasts a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine on loan from the Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With 797 horsepower, baddies had better beware.

Toyota wants us to know it's committed to the aftermarket for the 2020 Supra. The brand took us inside a SEMA meeting where it gave companies a first-hand look at the car so they could ready aftermarket parts quickly.

The McLaren GT showed off its rear end in a new teaser photo. The British grand tourer will be revealed on May 15 as a standalone car and not part of its current tiers of Sports, Super, and Ultimate Series cars.

Finally, we learned our first details about the forthcoming BMW M8. Plenty of M-specific gear will be part of the package, and we know the engine will come straight from the current M5. The M8 will eventually be offered as a coupe, convertible, and grand coupe. Look for the coupe to debut this year.