Porsche faithful, rejoice. The 2021 911 GT3 will very likely stick with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6. Porsche said in a Tuesday release about prices for the new 911 Speedster that the car's engine is, in fact, a next-generation flat-6.

In the 2019 911 Speedster, the 4.0-liter flat-6 makes 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. Those are slightly higher numbers than the current 2019 911 GT3, which uses the previous-generation flat-6 and makes 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. If we're reading Porsche's release correctly, "next generation" means the next GT3 will get the same engine.

Porsche spokesman Frank Wismann wouldn't confirm to Motor Authority that the updated engine will be used in the next 911 GT3, but he did say that the engine would make sense to use in a future product because it is updated with more power and improved emissions.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It's possible the next-generation GT3 could get a version with power figures above those of the Speedster. Of note, the current 2019 911 GT3 RS makes 520 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque. It could push up against those numbers and the next GT3 RS could move up from there.

Diving into some of the details, Porsche said the new engine is still closely related to the current powerplant found in the GT3, but it's been upgraded with individual throttle bodies for sharper acceleration and higher fuel-injection pressure. The updates are similar to those found in the latest 911 GT3 R race car.

We've believed the next 911 GT3 will stick with naturally aspirated power for some time. Rumors of Porsche swapping out a flat-6 for a turbocharged unit have persisted, but recent spy video made it pretty clear the car was testing without a turbo.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect the latest-generation 911's improvements to find their way into the next GT3 as well. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission may be standard and possibly the only option for the base car. However, buyers like the manual, so Porsche may offer another Touring option like it does for the current car. The Touring option swaps in a 6-speed manual transmission.

Look for the next 911 GT3 to be revealed in 2020 before launching as a 2021 model.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with comments from Porsche spokesman Frank Wiesmann.