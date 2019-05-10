Ferrari will launch a new hybrid supercar in May, and the performance is expected to eclipse that of the LaFerrari. What still isn't clear is whether the car will utilize a new mid-engine platform or share one with the F8 Tributo, which uses a modified version of the platform launched a decade ago in the 458 Italia.

The Koenigsegg Jesko has embarked on a world tour, with multiple stops in the United States planned for the 1,600-horsepower hypercar. The first stop on local soil will be this weekend at Koenigsegg's official dealership in Miami, Florida.

Uber has been losing billions of dollars but will now have to face public investors as the company lists on the New York Stock Exchange. The IPO price is $45, which values Uber at approximately $82 billion.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

