This year marks Rolls-Royce's 115th anniversary, and to celebrate the automaker has built a one-off Phantom that will be sold to the highest bidder.

Rolls-Royce announced a partnership with auction house RM Sotheby's, which will sell the car later this year. However, the auction will take place entirely online, which will give many more well-heeled individuals the opportunity to take home the unique Phantom.

The automaker didn't provide many details about what will make the car extra special, but we do know it will feature a palette of red colors and hand-crafted leather. Sotheby’s Chief Digital Development & Marketing Officer David Goodman called the special Phantom a "work of art."

Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament

Indeed, a teaser sketch looks quite nice with a glowing ruby red color. Surely, the interior will be a jaw-dropping sight to see, too. Rolls-Royce never spares any expense for its customer builds, and a gift to itself on its 115th birthday is a perfect time to showcase its bespoke skills.

The luxury brand launched the latest-generation Phantom in 2017 with a new aluminum spaceframe platform for even more luxurious qualities. The Phantom boasts 286 pounds of sound insulation to keep things absolutely hushed inside the cabin. Meanwhile, a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine hustles the luxo barge around with 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The oodles of twist can be accessed at a seriously low 1,700 rpm. Self-leveling air suspension and rear-wheel-steering are also new to the latest Phantom.

Rolls-Royce and RM Sotheby's haven't set a date for the online auction yet, but the general timeframe is this fall.