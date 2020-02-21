Maserati's long-awaited sports car will now be a supercar, the automaker has confirmed. It will also go by the name MC20 and make its debut in March at the Geneva International Motor Show. It will initially arrive with internal-combustion power but a battery-electric powertrain will eventually be offered.

Los Angeles-based Czinger will use the Geneva show to debut the 21C hypercar. The car is said to pack as much as 1,233 horsepower generated by a pair of electric motors at the front axle and a 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 at the rear. It will also apparently run the quarter-mile in just 8.1 seconds.

Ford's top-selling F-150 is about to come in for a redesign, with plug-in hybrid and electric options and possibly a new V-8 all planned. Some variants may even feature independent rear suspension, which would be a first for the F-150.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

