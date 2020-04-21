Hyundai breathed new life into the hot hatch segment last year with the Veloster N. Despite only coming with 250 horsepower, the car proved to be a polished track machine capable of hanging with much more expensive metal. Did we mention pricing starts at just $27,785?

Now Hyundai has improved the formula with some updates for 2020. Key among them is the availability of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission as an alternative to the standard 6-speed manual. (The DCT is also available on the related i30 N sold overseas.)

The DCT uses a wet clutch for improved lubrication and cooling performance over dry-clutch transmissions, and according to Hyundai it will help the Veloster N deliver both improved performance and economy over the manual. The 0-60 mph time is a claimed 5.6 seconds, which compares to the roughly 6.0 seconds that the manual delivers.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai has also added what it calls the NGS (N Grin Shift) program. This combines two elements: improved transmission response for about 20 seconds coupled with a temporary 7-percent boost in peak torque.

There are also NPS (N Power Shift) and NTS (N Track Sense Shift) programs that optimze the shifts for acceleration and dynamic driving, respectively. NPS is activated when the throttle is depressed more than 90 percent, while NTS detects when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically.

The engine in the 2020 Veloster N remains a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 normally rated at 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. An optional $2,100 Performance Package increases output to 275 hp and adds a few additional go-fast goodies. And drive is to the front wheels only.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N

The addition of the DCT should further boost sales of the Veloster N. Although we like rowing our own gears, a DCT can be plenty of fun with lightning-quick shifts. The exhaust crackle that tends to come with DCT shifts sounds good, too.

Also new to the car for 2020 are lightweight bucket seats. These come lined in Alacantara and help save about 4.4 pounds compared to the standard seats. They also provide more support during cornering and have an illuminated N logo on the upper side of the backrest.

The 2020 Veloster N goes on sale in Hyundai's home market of Korea later this month. Timing for the United States is yet to be announced.