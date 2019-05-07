The newest car to be introduced by McLaren under its Track25 business plan will be the brand's interpretation of a grand tourer. The first photo has now been released ahead of the full reveal on May 15.

Mercedes-Benz has a new generation of its CLA compact sedan on its hands and the first photo of the high-performance CLA45 from Mercedes-AMG has surfaced. We hear the car will come with over 400 horsepower.

BMW is developing self-driving technology at Level 4 and Level 5 capability and expects to have it available for sale by 2024 at the earliest. Testing of the technology will start on public roads in 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First photo of McLaren GT drops ahead of May 15 reveal

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 leaked

500 self-driving BMW iNext SUVs to hit the road in 2021, including Level 5 capable

2019 BMW 3-Series aces IIHS crash tests, named Top Safety Pick+

Porsche race car has been preserved since its final race in 1967

Lincoln plug-in hybrids and EVs are part of its renewal, not just for California

Lamborghini restores the Miura featured in “The Italian Job”

Fire risk prompts Chevrolet, GMC to recall 324,000 heavy-duty pickups

Mercedes-AMG will build cars in China for the first time

Electrify America releases new pricing plans and mobile app