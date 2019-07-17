Mercedes-Benz used March's Geneva International Motor Show to unveil a redesigned CLA Shooting Brake, and sadly the automaker has no plans to introduce the second-generation model here.

This means we'll also miss out on cool AMG-enhanced versions of the svelte compact wagon, the latest of which was revealed on Tuesday.

You're looking at the new CLA45 Shooting Brake, which follows the reveal of a CLA35 Shooting Brake in June. While neither is headed to the United States, we'll see the related CLA35 and CLA45 sedans on sale here.

The CLA45 Shooting Brake comes in standard and spicier S guise, and both come with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. Both are also powered by AMG's newly developed 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 which spits out 382 horsepower as standard and 416 hp in S guise. The latter will see the CLA45 Shooting Brake hustle to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds. Top speed is governed to 167 mph.

Beyond the potent powertrain, the CLA45 Shooting Brake also benefits from the latest version of AMG's all-wheel-drive system for compact cars. The rear-biased system not only splits torque between the front and rear axles but also between the rear wheels thanks to a rear diff with two multi-plate clutches. This has allowed the AMG engineers to craft a Drift mode designed to make sideways action more controlled.

Like the CLA35 Shooting Brake, there’s a number of internal mods to stiffen up the body shell. The suspension has also been worked over to handle the extra power, including the rear setup being rigidly connected to the body via a rear axle carrier. AMG also offers an adaptive damping system with three modes ranging from comfort to high-performance.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake

The standard wheels are a 19-inch set, and within these is a powerful brake system with 4-piston calipers and 13.7-inch rotors up front as standard. These get replaced with 6-piston calipers and 14.2-inch rotors on the front axle in S guise. In this case the brake callipers are painted red and bear a black AMG logo.

You'll easily identify the CLA45 Shooting Brake by its extra does of aggression. It starts with the multi-slat AMG grille and continues with the additional intakes, pumped fenders, chunky side skirts, and finally the rear diffuser splitting a set of quad-exhaust tips. Inside, there are body-hugging sport seats and AMG-specific menus in the instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

The CLA45 Shooting Brake starts sales in Europe late this summer. The CLA45 sedan goes on sale here late this year.