Mercedes-AMG is still out testing prototypes for its redesigned CLA45 but a photo of the svelte sport sedan recently surfaced in a configurator on a Mercedes-Benz website.

The photo was added by accident to the AMG Night Package option in the configurator for the tamer CLA35 unveiled in April at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, and has since been removed.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 leaked photo

The photo shows the rear three-quarter view of the new CLA45 and reveals the car's more aggressive rear fascia with larger air vents and a wide diffuser. We also see four round exhaust tips instead of just two used on the CLA35.

The photo also appears to confirm that a CLA45 S model is coming. Though it's hard to make out, there appears to be an underlined letter S after the CLA45 badge on the trunk lid, just like we've seen on other S models from AMG.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

This ties in with a previously leaked claim that AMG's new 45-series will sport as much as 416 horsepower in S form and 382 in standard guise. In comparison, the 35-series cars sport 302 hp.

Another area of difference will be the transmission. The 45-series cars are expected to come with a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission while the 35-series cars are using a 7-speed. We can also expect more bias to the rear wheels with the all-wheel-drive system of the 45-series cars.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect performance to include a 0-60 mph time of under 4.0 seconds and a top speed capped at 155 mph.

A debut should take place later this year, possibly at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show in September. Stay tuned.