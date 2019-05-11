Ahead of the 2020 Toyota Supra's launch, Toyota has put a formidable driver behind the wheel to give his take.

The Japanese firm invited Fernando Alonso, 2-time Formula 1 world champion, and a recent Le Mans winner together with Toyota, to test the new Supra at Fuji International Speedway.

The hot shoe of a driver put the Supra through its paces on the track and found it to be properly balanced, house impressive acceleration, and never trade too much comfort for far too stiff of a ride. May we add, the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine sounds mighty good here, too.

2020 Toyota Supra

Alonso sweeps through the corners with ease and weighs heavily on the brakes in one instance, which he says are definitely there when needed. Aside from track use, hopefully no driver needs the full stopping power. The star driver also says there's plenty of racing spirit housed within the new Supra. The electronics, Alonso says, are fine-tuned to provide just enough of a safety net but don't dampen the overall feel of the car.

The 2020 Supra is perhaps one of the most anticipated new cars to launch in recent years. Not only does it mark the return of a legendary nameplate for Toyota, it has a lot to prove. The sports car shares its powertrain and platform with BMW's Z4, but Toyota will be on a mission, whether it wants to admit it or not, to show the Japanese automaker purposefully tuned and tweaked every German component to its own liking. Needless to say, the fifth-generation Supra has big shoes to fill.

Judging by the smile on Alonso's face, the 2020 Supra didn't disappoint him. Check out his full lap around Fuji Speedway in the video above and stick around for his commentary.