Crims better hope Dodge doesn't get around to putting its latest Durango SRT Pursuit concept into production because this beast of a police cruiser has a 797-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 borrowed from a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. For now it's only a concept.

The Porsche Taycan is now less than a year away from its debut, with the automaker confirming the covers will come off in September 2019. Already around 20,000 enthusiasts have placed deposits, and many more should come in once the car is out in the open.

Cadillac plans to introduce a new or refreshed model roughly every six months through to the end of 2021, and one of these will be an updated XT5. Prototypes for the refreshed crossover surfaced recently near General Motors' headquarters in Detroit.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

