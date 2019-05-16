The Porsche Taycan is now just months away from its debut, with Porsche having confirmed the covers will come off in September. Already around 20,000 enthusiasts have placed deposits, and many more should come in once the car is out in the open.

A new generation of the Ford Focus ST arrived this year with 276 horsepower on tap. Now the standard hatch has been joined by a wagon. Sadly, neither is headed to the United States.

Koenigsegg's next model will be a more attainable supercar featuring electrification and camless engine technology. The car will make its debut in 2020 and will be built in significantly higher numbers than the Swedish brand's hypercars.

