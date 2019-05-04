It's been four years since the Abu Dhabi police force added the W Motors Lykan Hypersport to its ranks, but the company didn't want us to forget about it.

W Motors published a new video of the police car on Thursday, for seemingly no reason other than to remind us it exists.

The Lykan Hypersport was largely vaporware and mostly a fun auto show decoration until it joined the force four years ago. Since then, W Motors has moved onto the Fenyr Supersport. Those unfamiliar with W Motors will likely recognize the Lykan Hypersport from its silver screen role in "Furious 7." The crew from the "Fast and Furious" franchise famously crashed the car across two skyscrapers.

W Motors Lykan Supersport police car

The supercar features a Porsche-supplied 3.8-liter flat-6 engine with tuning from RUF. The combination is enough to produce 770 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. The company offered the Lykan Supersport with either a 6-speed sequential or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With everything put together, the supercar can do 0-60 in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 240 mph. The Fenyr Supersport builds upon the Lykan experiment with 780 hp, capable of doing 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds, and a 249 mph top speed.

While the Lykan Hypersport cost a cool $3.4 million, its follow-up, the Fenyr, costs only $1.9 million. It's a bargain, really.

For those who won't ever have the pleasure of owning a Lykan Hypersport, the Abu Dhabi police force continues to parade the car around. Perhaps it's own police car criminals wouldn't mind being thrown in. Check out the dramatic video above.