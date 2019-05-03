There's a chance Ford will bring back the Mustang SVO, a name reserved for the hottest turbo-4-powered version of the pony car.

Motor1 reported Thursday that Ford not-so-subtly hinted there's room for a more-powerful turbo-4 Mustang above the recently revealed EcoBoost High Performance Package. The car, which formally debuted at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, packs a 2.3-liter turbo-4 shared with the Focus RS and is tuned to make 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Engineers also borrowed some Mustang GT components to tweak the chassis for better braking and handling. Additionally, the electronic power steering, stability control, and ABS all received a once-over with a tune meant for track performance.

2020 Ford Mustang 2.3L High Performance, 2019 New York International Auto Show

These sorts of upgrades appear to warrant a name like SVO, but when pressed on why the SVO name didn't grace the punchy turbo-4 Mustang, a spokesperson told the website, "Not this one."

The original Mustang SVO debuted in 1984 with a 2.3-liter turbo-4 that matched the 5.0-liter V-8's power output. At the time, that was only 175 hp. Since Ford decided to reintroduce a turbo-4 pony car with the sixth-generation Mustang, we've quietly wondered if the SVO has a place in the lineup. Rival Chevrolet has already dialed up the turbo-4 pony car wars with its Camaro Turbo 1LE, which focuses on handling and track prowess. The Camaro's 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 275 hp compared to the EcoBoost High Performance Package's 330 hp, however.

Still, Ford's comment indicates there may be room for more power from the engine, more performance from the chassis, or both to create an SVO model. Let's hope for both.

With Ford exiting the passenger car market, it only seems logical to give performance car fans more options. The latest Focus ST, for example, will not be sold here. Whenever Ford decides to bring a new Focus RS to global markets, perhaps we'll see the hot hatch's upgrades live on in the Mustang with a new SVO.