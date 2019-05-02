David Coulthard, one of last decade's star Formula One drivers, has two new toys coming to his personal garage. In an interview with Goodwood Road and Racing, the retired F1 driver said he has both a Mercedes-AMG One and an Aston Martin Valkyrie on order.

The selections make sense. Coulthard rose to prominence during his time with McLaren in F1. From 1996 to 2004, Mercedes was McLaren's power unit partner. Toward the end of his career, Coulthard moved to Red Bull Racing, which holds ties with Aston Martin. He specifically credited his close relationships with both companies for his chance to order both of the upcoming hypercars. The ex-F1 race driver joked the only reason he can afford the Valkyrie, specifically, is because of Adrian Newey, Red Bull's chief technical officer.

"I drove his cars and won a few races," he said of his chance to order a Valkyrie. Coulthard ordered the AMG One simply because he is a "Mercedes guy" at heart.

The cars are shaping up to be the hottest hypercars since the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder. The Valkyrie will feature a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 and make 1,160 horsepower. The AMG One will take a different approach and fit the brand's actual F1 power unit, a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6, to the road car. An electric motor will spin the turbo instantly, while three electric motors will help make more than 1,000 hp.

Coulthard's orders will make him one of 150 Valkyrie owners and one of 275 AMG One owners. We imagine there can't be many more who will own both. If the current timetables hold, deliveries for both cars should begin next year.