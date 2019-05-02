Honda's Civic Type R remains the fastest front-wheel-drive car at six top racetracks around the globe, including the Nürburgring. Now an updated version is on the way and expected to lift the performance bar further.

Ford is no longer building Excursions but you can still pick up a new example. A custom shop is building new Excursions based on the latest F-Series Super Duty chassis, and business is good.

Nissan's 370Z is more than a decade old and there's little sign of a successor coming anytime soon. Soon, there also won't be a convertible option as Nissan is dropping the current 370Z roadster after 2019.

2020 Honda Civic Type R spy shots and video

The Ford Excursion is still alive and it's available with 6 doors

Nissan 370Z roadster is dead after 2019

Diesel-powered 2020 Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain ditch AWD

One of off-roading's founding fathers says we all want to break the law, a little

Tesla faces lawsuit in fatal Model X crash on Autopilot

Lexus to replace CT with a model smaller than the UX crossover

Dealers scramble to deal with growing new-car inventories

Japan's new emperor scores open-top Toyota Century as official car

Busting 7 of the most common myths about EVs