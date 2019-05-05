This isn't a typical Alfa Romeo 4C. This is what happens when Italian firm Mole Automobiles decides to build a coach-built variant imagining a next-generation 4C. It's called the Costruzione Artigianale 001, and soon you'll have the chance to buy it.

The car has remained with Mole since it was built and debuted in 2018, but soon, it will cross the auction block at RM Sotheby's Villa Erba auction. Italian automobile collectors, take notice because there isn't another car like the Mole-built 4C. The design itself comes from Umberto Palermo, while Up Design and Adler Group also worked to bring the project to life.

Mole coachbuilt Alfa Romeo 4C

The front fascia adopts some of Alfa Romeo's most recent styling cues with angled headlights and a greater sense of width, while the signature Alfa grille ensures there's no confusion as to what kind of car this is.

The rear features retro window louvers with a sleek, voluptuous set of lines that flow into the taillights and create some pretty hefty hips for the Italian sports car. A set of quad exhaust tips also up the aggression for the 4C. The rear does, somewhat, remind us of the first-generation Tesla Roadster in a way. Not that that's a bad thing.

Mole coachbuilt Alfa Romeo 4C

While the 4C's production interior is rather spartan, Mole gave its 4C a thorough once-over. The climate controls feature a silver color, or perhaps they're actually refitted with a different material. The dashboard is covered leather with contrasting yellow-orange colors and stitching. We also spot what looks like carbon fiber on the running boards on the doors, too.

Alfa Romeo has a new 8C coming to replace the 4C, but what shape or form it will take is far from clear. It's probably best to save the trouble and scoop this wonderful coachbuilt version up instead. The auction kicks off on May 25 and is one of the events of this year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.