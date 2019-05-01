Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has confirmed plans to succeed the 918 Spyder with a new hypercar next decade, but there's one big question inside the German brand's design studio: should it adopt a retro styling motif?

Head of Porsche Design, Michael Mauer, told Autocar in a Tuesday report the question is whether to design something incredibly modern and point toward the future or look back on the brand's past. He used the 917 concept car, which was created as a tribute to the original 917 race car, as an example. Mauer said taking styling cues from past cars for inspiration helps create a meaningful connection, and he personally loves the 917 concept.

Porsche 917 tribute concept

However, he believes "the next hypercar should point to the future." Porsche's upcoming hypercar could be an opportunity to "create some history," not just look back on it, the design boss said.

Plans for the future hypercar are in the very early stages, though Porsche CEO Blume noted another major question for the new car surriounds its powertrain. There's internal debate if the hypercar should be another hybrid or go all electric. If Porsche chooses the latter, the brand will need to wait longer to release the car because battery performance isn't up to snuff for the level of performance the company desires.

CEO added there are still opportunities with a hybrid powertrain, but the decision will be made on a final powertrain "when the time is right."

Whatever powers the car, sleep well knowing it will be a potent powerplant. Porsche said in December that it is targeting a 6:30 lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which would undercut today's lap record holder, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, by nearly 15 seconds.