In February, we pleaded with Toyota to bring the Japan-only "British Green Limited Edition" 86 sports car to America. While we won't take credit, someone inside Toyota heard the pleas.

On Tuesday, Toyota revealed the 86 Hakone Edition, which features the same stunning green paintwork and bronze touches as the Japanese British Green Limited Edition car. For the U.S., Toyota selected the "Hakone Edition" name as a way to honor Japan's Hakone Turnpike. The stretch of road lies two hours southwest of Tokyo and is regarded by enthusiasts as one of the world's greatest driving roads. The 86, with a focus on driving purity, suits the name quite well.

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

The special-edition car's exterior features Hakone Green paint and 17-inch twisted-spoke bronze wheels. It's the exact same color combination we adored when the Japan-only limited edition bowed earlier this year. The rear also gets a black-painted spoiler.

Inside, tan breaks up the typical wash of gray and black. Specifically, the seats are treated to tan bolsters that surround black Alcantara, and the armrests boast tan trim with black stitching. The passenger side of the dashboard also receives a tan "86" logo.

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

The special edition builds upon the 86 GT trim, which is the only available trim outside of the TRD Special Edition. That means prospective buyers will get the same standard equipment as any other 86. Features include LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, and heated seats. The engine remains the same, too; the trusty 2.0-liter flat-4 makes 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. That's only if buyers choose the 6-speed manual transmission. Those who opt for the automatic are penalized with five fewer ponies and 5 power lb-ft of torque.

Prices for the special edition weren't released with the announcement, but the 86 Hakone Edition will be available this fall as a 2020 model.