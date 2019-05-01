Bugatti only revealed its Chiron in 2016 but the 1,480-horsepower hypercar is already close to being sold out.

Just 500 examples are destined for production, and Car and Driver has learned from Bugatti communications director Tim Bravo that fewer than 100 build slots are remaining.

Bugatti Chiron with Sky View roof option

That doesn't mean a successor will be arriving anytime soon, though. Bugatti only manages to build about 70 Chirons per year, which means anyone putting an order in right now could be facing a lengthy wait for delivery. According to Bravo, existing orders cover the next three years. Recall, this is a car that lists from $3 million.

Of the cars that have been built, approximately 180 in total, 46, or roughly one quarter, have been delivered to customers in North America, Car and Driver has learned from its sources. And right now Bugatti is building more examples of the Chiron Sport than the regular Chiron. The Chiron Sport doesn't boast any extra power but is lighter and has sharper handling than the regular car. A Chiron Super Sport will likely be launched at some point to satisfy buyers seeking more than the 1,480 hp currently on offer.

Bugatti Chiron Sport

Unfortunately, we may never learn the true top speed of the Chiron, since Bugatti limits the car to 261 mph in the interest of safety and the brand's current boss, Stephan Winkelmann, has no interest in chasing top speeds. The current record for production cars is the 277.9 mph achieved in 2017 by a Koenigsegg Agera RS.

Instead, Bugatti will continue to launch special-edition models and extremely exclusive coach-built cars based on the Chiron's chassis. The most recent was a one-off creation inspired by the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic. It cost its owner $12.4 million, placing it among the most expensive cars ever produced.