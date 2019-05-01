Cadillac hasn't forgotten about its brand-exclusive Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system first launched in 2017. In fact, the technology is due for some "major" upgrades ahead of its launch on more models in 2020.

The Verge reported on Sunday that there are plans to push updates to Super Cruise before it launches on the 2020 Cadillac CT5. The CT5 will be the second vehicle Cadillac offers with the hands-free highway driving system, the first being the CT6.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer at Cadillac, told the tech website owners will features and capabilities regularly being added to Super Cruise going forward. He added every car equipped with the system will have the ability to receive over-the-air updates, meaning owners won't need to take their car to the dealer for any upgrades.

Although the brand wouldn't divulge what it has planned, Mike Bride, chief engineer for the CT5, added Cadillac is determined to innovate in the sector. If rivals "step up their game" then Cadillac should be doing the same, he said.

Cadillac Super Cruise

Recently, Tesla added new capabilities to its Autopilot system. Autopilot-equipped cars will be able to handle more complex driving situations on highways, including lane changes when necessary.

Currently, Super Cruise does not execute lane changes. It does, however, provide the truest sense of hands-free driving on the highway. A camera ensures drivers keep their attention on the road even when the car handles the operation.

Cadillac Super Cruise

To date, the CT6 sedan is the sole vehicle Cadillac sells with the Super Cruise option, though owners seem to enjoy it. The brand said Super Cruise covers 70 percent of highway miles for drivers. Cadillac also collects data every time the system disengages to improve the system in the future.

Starting next year, Cadillac plans to add Super Cruise to every vehicle it sells. The CT5 sedan will kick things off, likely followed by a redesigned Escalade.