We received confirmation in April that Chevrolet will reveal its redesigned 2020 Corvette on July 18, and now we know just where it will happen.

It won't be at a major auto show or enthusiast meet but rather a private event to be hosted at night in Orange County, California. The information was revealed via an electronic invite sent out on Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by MidEngineCorvetteForum.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Orange County, located to the south of Los Angeles, is one of the most popular for supercar sales and thus home to dealerships for all of the major exotic brands, so the new mid-engine Corvette will be in good company.

We have to imagine the version Chevy plans to unveil will be the base model, which may end up adopting the Stingray name like its predecessor. We've speculated the engine mounted in this model will be an upgraded version of the LT1 6.2-liter V-8 found in the current C7 Corvette Stingray. The LT1 makes 455 horsepower as it stands today. What kind of power bump the engine may receive is unclear, but past rumors indicated an extra 45 hp for a total of 500 hp stock.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Other floated engines include a 5.5-liter DOHC flat-plane crank V-8 with 600 hp and a twin-turbo version of the rumored 5.5-liter V-8 with as much as 800 hp for more potent models like a future Grand Sport and Z06. Atop the rumored powertrain lineup is supposedly a hybrid setup with 1,000 hp and all-wheel drive. Don't be surprised if the hybrid ends up filling the flagship ZR1 role but under the new name Zora, as a nod to legendary Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, who was a long proponent of the mid-engine layout.

But before the arrival of the new Corvette, GM will auction off the final C7, a black Z06, for charity. The sale of the final Corvette with an engine mounted up front will take place on June 28 at Barrett-Jackson's auction in Connecticut.