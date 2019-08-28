A roomier, sportier, more luxurious GLE Coupe has been unveiled, in regular and Mercedes-AMG guises. The AMG is the GLE53 which comes with a mild-hybrid system good for 429 horsepower.

Lexus is expanding into the world of luxury yachts and the first is due out in late 2019. It's called the LY 650, and it's being built by Wisconsin's Marquis Yachts.

Land Rover is set to unveil a redesigned Defender in September but a photo of the vehicle has already turned up. It was taken on the set of the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe dials up the style, luxury

Wisconsin's Marquis Yachts provides look at Lexus LY 650 production

2020 Land Rover Defender leaked via set of Bond film "No Time to Die"

Many new car owners say active safety features annoy them

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe arrives with electrified style

GM wins US grant to develop solid-state batteries

Top Taycan to feature boost function lifting output above 700 horsepower

The 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan runs toward the best mid-size value

Nissan's self-driving tech used to make putting a breeze

EV battery suppliers face glut of lithium, tight supply of other materials